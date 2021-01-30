Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. Research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 141.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

