Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $902,522.94 and $521,012.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00859626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.08 or 0.04281388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017905 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

