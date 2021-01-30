PirateCash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $16,678.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $16,678.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000054 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

