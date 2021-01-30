Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BPIRY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 1,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Piraeus Bank has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

Get Piraeus Bank alerts:

About Piraeus Bank

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.