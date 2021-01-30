Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
BPIRY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 1,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Piraeus Bank has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $6.97.
About Piraeus Bank
