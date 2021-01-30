Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,049,000 after buying an additional 9,661,149 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,460,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,666,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,277,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 107.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.