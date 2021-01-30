Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

TPR stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,318,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 1,307,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $15,112,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

