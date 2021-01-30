Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

WLL opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,633 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,230,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $14,260,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

