Piper Sandler Comments on Stryker Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of SYK opened at $221.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.81. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.