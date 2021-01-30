Piper Sandler Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.
Shares of PB opened at $67.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
