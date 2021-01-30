Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for American Express in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NYSE AXP opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,905 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.