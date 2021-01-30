Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $68.51. Approximately 11,645,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,513,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $16,178,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562,565 shares of company stock valued at $171,647,868 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

