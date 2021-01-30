Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 758 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $532.39 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

