Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in GDS by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GDS by 109.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.24.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $103.56 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.