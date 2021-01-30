Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

NYSE:MTB opened at $132.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

