Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $1.20 Million in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $102,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $141,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

