Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $926,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,973,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $237.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.27. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.