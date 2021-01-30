Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $144.99 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

