Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.