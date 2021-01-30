Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $200.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PDD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $195.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,327,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

