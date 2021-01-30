PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.32

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and traded as high as $14.70. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 118,568 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

