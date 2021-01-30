PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the December 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 540,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares during the period.

PCK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 78,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

