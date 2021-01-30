PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00010000 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $10,663.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00131845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00266570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00065637 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,578.92 or 0.90571407 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.