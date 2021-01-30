Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of PHR opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $104,186.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $2,235,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,790 shares of company stock valued at $19,093,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $65,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 220,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

