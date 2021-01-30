PhoenixDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $126,937.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $126,937.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00131707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00266389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065613 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,462.29 or 0.90099356 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

