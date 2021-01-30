Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.30. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 2,169 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.

About Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

