Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of PSX opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.