Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after buying an additional 77,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 5,107,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,522. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

