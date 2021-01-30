Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Shares Gap Down to $417.00

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $417.00, but opened at $402.00. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) shares last traded at $410.40, with a volume of 694,054 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 411.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 358.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

