Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Update

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,870.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGAS opened at $0.04 on Friday. Petrogress has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

