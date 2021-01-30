Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Update

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,870.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGAS opened at $0.04 on Friday. Petrogress has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
About Petrogress
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Petrogress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrogress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.