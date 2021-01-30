PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.80, but opened at $46.99. PetMed Express shares last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 64,328 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,300. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $774.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in PetMed Express by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 11.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 104.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

