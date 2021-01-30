Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $6.38 or 0.00018679 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $131.10 million and $1.09 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00130829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00265070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00065741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064912 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.69 or 0.91937946 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,548,944 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

