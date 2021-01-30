Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 61.1% in January

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 283,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 20.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 73,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.32. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

