Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 8.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $74,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $197.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.