Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $126,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSC opened at $236.62 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

