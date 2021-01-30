Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

