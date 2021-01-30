Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

