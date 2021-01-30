Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $312,000.

VGSH opened at $61.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

