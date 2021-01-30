Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Trading Up 20.4%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price was up 20.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 4,084,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 1,092,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 1.29% of Performant Financial worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

