Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Trading Up 20.4%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price was up 20.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 4,084,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 1,092,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
