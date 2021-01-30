Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Performance Food Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $579,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 171.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $22,359,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after buying an additional 578,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

