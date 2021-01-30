Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.82

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.82 and traded as high as $20.48. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 7,178 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.