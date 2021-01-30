Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.00.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 388,327 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $181,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

