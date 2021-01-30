Penbrook Management LLC Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 148,930 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $9,335,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $209.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $217.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

