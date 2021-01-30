Penbrook Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,260 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 9.52%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

