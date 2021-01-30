Penbrook Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

