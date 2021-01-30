Penbrook Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,050 Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 42.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 69.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of SII stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.