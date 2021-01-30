Penbrook Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

VZ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

