PCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0140 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 54.9% against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $11.25 million and $485,271.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.00834461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.35 or 0.04093720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017495 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,632,313 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

