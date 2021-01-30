PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Shares Down 1.8%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

