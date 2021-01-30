Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Short Interest Update

Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 1,625,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,945,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Pazoo stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 24,654,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,825,953. Pazoo has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Pazoo Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Pazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.