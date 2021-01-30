Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lifted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 35.9% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,713,000 after buying an additional 247,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

PAYX stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

